FORT WAYNE — To protect clients, staff and the greater community from the risks of COVID-19, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana is immediately closing its office to walk-in visits.
Cancer Services remains committed to helping people affected by cancer. People in need of assistance are encouraged to call at 484-9560 or toll free at 866-484-9560, email at info@cancer-services.org or visit www.cancer-services.org for assistance. Agency staff will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Cancer Services leadership will continue to evaluate the situation, heed recommendations from public health officials, and will make a decision to resume programming and services at a later date.
Cancer Services’ mission is to enhance the quality of life of those affected by cancer by providing meaningful resources, information and compassionate assistance. Last year, nearly 5,000 local people with cancer and their families received practical resources and emotional support. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana serves people who live in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, and Steuben, Wabash, Wells, and Whitley counties.
For more information, visit www.cancer-services.org or call toll free at (866) 484-9560.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.