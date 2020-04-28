CHURUBUSCO — Students at Churubusco Elementary School will have new resources after the board approved the purchase of new textbooks at last week’s meeting.
The Smith-Green Community School Board approved a $118,400 purchase for the books, which will provide students with more than the physical textbook.
The new textbooks will be purchased from Benchmark Education Company and will include online features.
Though some schools have made a total switch to online textbooks and resources, Churubusco Elementary School Principal Whonstetler said he feels it is still important for children to have the physical book in their hands.
“At a lot of schools, they only have a Chromebook in their hands,” Whonstetler said. “We want to accompany that with kids still having that rich text in their hands. There’s a physical, hands-on piece and an online piece so the kids can access the same text they’re using in school while at home.”
The current books are about 7-9 years old, and much has changed during that time.
“We have a new (state) test come into play,” Whonstetler said.
Superintendent Dan Hile supports the decision and the direction Whonstetler wants to take the school.
“This will completely replace our elementary reading curriculum materials for all grade levels,” Hile said. “These new materials are aligned with the most current Indiana standards and also have been realigned to I-Learn, the new standardized test for Indiana students.”
The cost of the books will be spread out over multiple years to minimize the cost to families. Final payment plans have not yet been determined, but Business Manager Jodi Royer told board members that the cost will likely be about $35-$40 per student. Whonstetler said fees now are about $25-$30 per student.
“We’ve been working hard to bring the cost down, knowing this would come up,” Whonstetler said. “We took down everything as far as we could knowing that we might have to have a little increase.
“We don’t want to put any more burden on families, but we don’t want to give them a 9-year-old curriculum either.”
