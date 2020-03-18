CHURUBUSCO — Chuck Jones, from the Churubusco Rotary Club, announced Thursday that the club’s annual auction and dinner, scheduled for March 17, will be postponed.
“We will reschedule hopefully when all of this gets over,” he said.
There are multiple items ready to be auctioned for the event, which is the club’s annual fundraiser. Money from the auction is used to support various community projects and scholarships for local students.
