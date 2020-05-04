April 17

6 traffic stops

6 special patrols

2 welfare checks

1 vehicle lockout

1 citizen assist

1 animal investigation

1 driving complaint

00:20 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Main Street

16:13 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of East Hanna Street

22:41 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of South Ohio Street

23:07 Suspicious person, Whitley and Jackson streets

April 18

7 traffic stops

3 special patrols

1 funeral detail

1 driving complaint

1 citizen assist

1 ATV complaint

03:18 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

12:15 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 200 block of East Raleigh Court

18:39 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of North Park Drive

19:11 Assist hospital, Parkview Whitley

23:24 Suspicious vehicle, Market Street at Old Trail Road

April 19

5 special patrols

3 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

1 business alarm

1 citizen assist

1 vehicle lockout

04:17 911 hang up, 600 block of West Business 30

11:04 Suspicious person, 200 block of North Elm Street

14:00 Unwanted party, 300 block of East Van Buren Street

18:37 Domestic disturbance, Jefferson and Washington streets

20:09 Suicide/attempt, 100 block of East Market Street

April 20

10 special patrols

5 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

1 golf cart inspection

1 funeral detail

12:36 Domestic disturbance on West Connexion Way

12:38 Suspicious, 200 block of West Walker Way

14:28 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of West Vine Street

18:19 Suspicious, 1000 block of East Van Buren Street

April 21

13 special patrols

5 traffic stops

1 vehicle lockout

1 animal investigation

03:14 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

04:36 Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of North Browning Street

08:27 Vehicle theft, 200 block of East Raleigh Court

11:24 Suspicious, Old Trail Road at Ellsworth Street

April 22

13 special patrols

4 traffic stops

1 ordinance violation

1 warrant service

1 golf cart inspection

1 disabled vehicle

1 driving complaint

1 alarm

1 recovered property report

11:02 Protective order violation, 1300 block of East Louise Drive

11:51 Traffic hazard, Line and Spencer streets

20:41 Suspicious person, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

April 23

11 special patrols

6 traffic stops

1 vehicle lockout

1 funeral detail

1 animal investigation

1 welfare check

10:41 Theft from a vehicle, 200 block of West Cambridge Drive

11:33 Property damage crash, Main and Spencer streets

14:39 Assist hospital

17:17 Theft from a vehicle, 700 block of North Burke Street

22:11 Criminal mischief, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

April 24

10 traffic stops

8 special patrols

1 welfare check

1 funeral detail

1 golf cart inspection

1 disabled vehicle

1 driving complaint

03:24 Suspicious person, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

09:22 Suspicious person, 700 block of South Columbia Parkway

18:47 Dangerous animal, SR 205 at Towerview Drive

22:16 Unsecure premises, 400 block of East Market Street

April 25

11 special patrols

9 traffic stops

3 vehicle lockouts

1 disabled vehicle

1 alarm

1 ordinance violation

1 civil matter

1 animal investigation

03:28 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of West Frontage Road

15:24 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

19:36 Traffic hazard, Plaza Drive at Line Street

