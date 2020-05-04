April 17
6 traffic stops
6 special patrols
2 welfare checks
1 vehicle lockout
1 citizen assist
1 animal investigation
1 driving complaint
00:20 Suspicious vehicle, 500 block of North Main Street
16:13 Domestic disturbance, 200 block of East Hanna Street
22:41 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of South Ohio Street
23:07 Suspicious person, Whitley and Jackson streets
April 18
7 traffic stops
3 special patrols
1 funeral detail
1 driving complaint
1 citizen assist
1 ATV complaint
03:18 Suspicious vehicle, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
12:15 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 200 block of East Raleigh Court
18:39 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of North Park Drive
19:11 Assist hospital, Parkview Whitley
23:24 Suspicious vehicle, Market Street at Old Trail Road
April 19
5 special patrols
3 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
1 business alarm
1 citizen assist
1 vehicle lockout
04:17 911 hang up, 600 block of West Business 30
11:04 Suspicious person, 200 block of North Elm Street
14:00 Unwanted party, 300 block of East Van Buren Street
18:37 Domestic disturbance, Jefferson and Washington streets
20:09 Suicide/attempt, 100 block of East Market Street
April 20
10 special patrols
5 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
1 golf cart inspection
1 funeral detail
12:36 Domestic disturbance on West Connexion Way
12:38 Suspicious, 200 block of West Walker Way
14:28 Verbal disturbance, 400 block of West Vine Street
18:19 Suspicious, 1000 block of East Van Buren Street
April 21
13 special patrols
5 traffic stops
1 vehicle lockout
1 animal investigation
03:14 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
04:36 Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of North Browning Street
08:27 Vehicle theft, 200 block of East Raleigh Court
11:24 Suspicious, Old Trail Road at Ellsworth Street
April 22
13 special patrols
4 traffic stops
1 ordinance violation
1 warrant service
1 golf cart inspection
1 disabled vehicle
1 driving complaint
1 alarm
1 recovered property report
11:02 Protective order violation, 1300 block of East Louise Drive
11:51 Traffic hazard, Line and Spencer streets
20:41 Suspicious person, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
April 23
11 special patrols
6 traffic stops
1 vehicle lockout
1 funeral detail
1 animal investigation
1 welfare check
10:41 Theft from a vehicle, 200 block of West Cambridge Drive
11:33 Property damage crash, Main and Spencer streets
14:39 Assist hospital
17:17 Theft from a vehicle, 700 block of North Burke Street
22:11 Criminal mischief, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
April 24
10 traffic stops
8 special patrols
1 welfare check
1 funeral detail
1 golf cart inspection
1 disabled vehicle
1 driving complaint
03:24 Suspicious person, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
09:22 Suspicious person, 700 block of South Columbia Parkway
18:47 Dangerous animal, SR 205 at Towerview Drive
22:16 Unsecure premises, 400 block of East Market Street
April 25
11 special patrols
9 traffic stops
3 vehicle lockouts
1 disabled vehicle
1 alarm
1 ordinance violation
1 civil matter
1 animal investigation
03:28 Suspicious vehicle, 100 block of West Frontage Road
15:24 Theft/shoplifting, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
19:36 Traffic hazard, Plaza Drive at Line Street
