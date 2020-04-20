WHITLEY COUNTY — With many unknown factors that could affect the county’s budget, the Whitley County Council made the decision to more closely monitor spending at its April meeting.
Whitley County, along with the rest of the state and nation, has seen a drastic spike in unemployment cases since the coronavirus started wreaking havoc last month, causing closures, shutdowns and greatly restricted commerce.
In response, the property tax payment deadline was extended, which will likely affect when the county receives its money to continue functioning. In addition, other taxes, such as the Gas Tax and income taxes, like the Local Option Income Tax, will likely take a hit with many people out of work.
In an attempt to be proactive, the Whitley County Council made the decision to more closely monitor spending until it is clear how much the budget will be impacted.
“We cannot predict what will happen,” councilman Chad Banks said.
Banks suggested the council have a discussion on the budget, which later led to a motion and decision by the council to review all expenses more than $10,000 one-by-one. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the expenses won’t be approved, but the council members agreed that department heads should return to the council for consideration on those larger purchases.
“I don’t think we need to react as if the sky is falling, but we do need to be responsible to the taxpayers — to make sure we’re spending tax dollars wisely at this juncture,” councilman Thor Hodges said.
Commissioner George Schrumpf was present for the meeting, stating that the commissioners have also given thought to the potential budget impact.
“We probably won’t see the worst part (budget impact) until spring of 2021,” Schrumpf said.
Some predict the Gas Tax funds will drop by 40-60%.
“We will see that right away with nobody being on the roads,” Schrumpf said. “It’ll be a huge issue for us. We’re going to have to be really careful.”
The council will examine all large expenditures on a case-by-case basis.
“It would be responsible to the taxpayers at this point to put a limit on major expenditures whether or not they’ve already been approved,” Hodges said. “We’ll vet them on an individual basis unless its something that endangers public safety.”
The council members, many of whom attended the meeting virtually, voted unanimously in favor of the new practice.
Schrumpf also took a moment to thank the Whitley County Emergency Management Agency and Health Department for their work in keeping the commissioners informed and protecting public health.
“We’re meeting with them daily at 9 a.m.,” Schrumpf said. “Scott (Wagner, Health Department) and Amy (Biggs, EMA) are doing a great job. They’ve been invaluable to us — we’re very fortunate.”
“At this time we’re not going to shut the county government down. Our main concern is the health and welfare of the employees,” Schrumpf said. “Things are constantly changing.”
Wagner spoke briefly at the meeting, again encouraging anyone over age 65 to stay at home and have others assist them in all activities that require public exposure.
“Contact somebody else to get their groceries or medicine — we don’t want to see you out in public,” Wagner said.
Also at the council meeting, there was discussion on updating the county’s Comprehensive Plan at a cost of about $82,000 — which will come from the county’s CEDIT fund.
Additionally, the council had moved its May 5 meeting to Wednesday, May 6, for the Primary Election. Since the election has been moved to June 2, the council decided to move back it’s May meeting to the fifth. The June 2 meeting will now take place on Wednesday, June 3.
