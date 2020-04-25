FORT WAYNE — For the first time, the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo won’t open as scheduled, it announced April 14.
The zoo, 3411 Sherman Blvd., which was to open April 18, does not have a firm date for Opening Day 2020.
The state, as of April 16, was still under a stay-at-home order by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, with unnecessary travel forbidden and residents urged to stay 6 feet away from one another to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“We do not yet know when we will be able to open to the public, but we are in close contact with local health officials, and we will open as soon as officials tell us it is safe to do so,” the zoo said in a news release.
Executive Director Jim Anderson said in the release, “We love welcoming children and their families to connect with our animals and enjoy a world of adventure inside our gates, and this year’s opening day will be a special one.”
Zookeepers, veterinarians, and support staff are still caring for the zoo’s animals at the same level.
Also, its education staff continues to provide a variety of resources for area teachers and parents with lesson plans, educational videos and nature activities while schools are holding classes online because of how easily the new coronavirus is spread. The virus has killed over 140,000 people worldwide.
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo, which has about 600,000 visitors annually, is one of the few zoos that do not receive tax support for daily operations. Instead, it relies on donations, admission payments from visitors and zoo membership sales. Memberships can be renewed or purchased at kidszoo.org.
“We want you to know that your membership matters. Our gates may be closed, but by purchasing or renewing a zoo membership you are providing us with dollars needed to maintain our operations,” Director of Development Amy Lazoff said in the release.
Once Opening Day 2020 is chosen, the zoo will be crediting extra weeks to all existing memberships, to make up for the days it was closed.
The zoo is consistently named one of the nation’s Top Ten Zoos for Kids by national media outlets. It gives more than a quarter of a million dollars annually to local, regional and international efforts to protect wild animals and habitats. The zoo cares for more than 1,400 animals and participates in 63 cooperative species survival plans.
