Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. Thunder possible. High around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Rain. Low 46F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.