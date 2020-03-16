Sunday, March 15, 2020
Dear readers:
Due to public health concerns, we have made the decision to postpone our annual “Forty Under 40” event on Thursday, March 26, with a new date to be announced as soon as possible. This great evening celebrates some of the outstanding younger executives, current and future business leaders in the 15-county region of the Greater Fort Wayne area.
However, you can read all about these dynamic individuals nominated by the readers of your regional business newspaper in our “Forty Under 40” Special Section that was included in the March 13, 2020, edition of Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly, published this past Friday.
Our Digital Only subscribers can click on their e-edition at www.fwbusiness.com.
If you are a Print/Digital subscriber and you don’t have a username and password, or need help using your e-edition capability, please call us. You can share the digital version of the section with friends and co-workers. It’s an exciting read, and we want to especially thank ALL of our advertisers and event sponsors who have made this possible. We’ve listed them below.
Our workforce’s younger leaders are what secure our region’s business health … and future.
While we’ve been very fortunate so far in Fort Wayne regarding the number of reported cases of the virus, it’s very important that all of us practice “social distancing” to remain uninfected and able to care for our families, ourselves and our companies. We will reschedule the celebration evening as soon as possible, but meanwhile will be promoting all of our honorees online over the next twenty days, along with our advertising sponsors.
The news business is more important than ever. As the media company with the largest readership and online viewership reach of any media company in Northeast Indiana, we are very conscious of our sacred role in this emergency situation, as part of what is termed “the critical workforce. “ To that end, we are pursuing best practices to keep our employees healthy so that we are able to continue to publish all 15 of our newspapers, websites, daily newsletters and the mobile delivery of news to serve you, our subscribers, and our communities as a whole.
All of our offices are open, and all of our phones are manned from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday – Friday. Please call us with any questions or story ideas you have for the Business Weekly or our IN Fort Wayne Community Newspapers. You can email our staff at their regular email addresses, or call or email me personally, louphelps@kpcmedia.com. Cell phone 912-220-2759.
Our editors are interested in any story ideas or news tips, including experiences you, your family or your business are going through.
We will be publishing daily news updates on the virus and ongoing business and government news, including if you are OPEN for business or need to temporarily close! Email: Lisa Long, Managing Editor of Greater Fort Wayne Business Weekly at llong@kpcmedia.com.
Best Regards,
Lou Phelps, CEO
KPC Media Group, Inc.
