CHURUBUSCO — Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness announced 241 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined $101 million in state matching funds for local road projects through the Community Crossings Matching Grant program.
Churubusco was named as a recipient of $375,000 of those funds, the lone entity in Whitley County.
Churubusco is no stranger to receiving Community Crossings funds as the latest award is Churubusco’s fourth. The town plans on using this CCMG funding to reconstruct a section of Line Street between Douglas Street and Clingerman Avenue.
In addition to repaving, the project will also replace curbs, fix storm water and infiltration issues, construct sidewalks and create a three-way stop at Clingerman and Line to improve safety and reduce the speed of traffic traveling to and from the county, an issue that has been addressed by many who live on Line Street. The project is currently in the design phase and construction will begin in the spring.
“Since the program began in 2017, the Community Crossings Initiative has provided more than $830 million in state matching funds for construction projects, and we are very proud Churubusco has been the recipient of over $1.65 million of those funds. We applaud the State’s commitment to providing local units of government with a funding source that helps us improve our community and assists in funding projects we would not be able to afford otherwise.” says Clerk-Treasurer and Grant Administrator Madalyn Sade-Bartl.
Churubusco’s past CCMG awards include North Mulberry Street and connecting roads ($750,000), South Street ($262,500) and South Mulberry/Home Avenue ($269,000).
In response to revenue uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, INDOT moved this call for projects, originally scheduled for July, to September. The $101 million award is funded by the balance available in the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund at the end of the 2020 fiscal year as well as revenue collected so far in the 2021 fiscal year.
To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50% for larger communities or 25% for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction. They must also submit an INDOT-approved asset management plan for maintaining existing roads and bridges. State law requires annually that 50% of the available matching funds be awarded to communities within counties with a population of 50,000 or fewer. State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. Holcomb in April 2017.
The list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2020 summer/fall call for projects is online at www.in.gov/indot/communitycrossings.
