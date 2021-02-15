CHURUBUSCO — For the past year, the town of Churubuso has been working with DLZ Engineering on preliminary plans for upgrading the town’s sewer plant and lift stations.
At meeting of the Churubusco Town Council earlier this month, it was approved to have DLZ complete the engineering designs for the town’s projects at a cost of $890,000.
But the engineering costs are just one of the steps to getting a project completed, and at the meeting, officials had to consider what next steps were needed in order to make the improvements. As discussed in the meeting, it is likely this could mean a sewer rate increase for town residents.
When DLZ first brought its preliminary study to the town, it was indicated that the costs for the whole project from engineering to completion at its worst could be $10 million, but as pointed out by town Clerk-Treasurer Madalyn Sade-Bartl, the town does not anticipate to spend that much as a whole. What could happen, and what the town is trying to prepare for, is the need for a $7.5 million bond project.
The last time the town had completed a project like this was 14 years ago, which was paid for out of a 2006 bond. Sade-Bartl noted that part of the cost for this project would be paid for out of that bond which would help lower interest rates. She added that what is left of that bond equals $350,000.
The town could additionally access some economic development funding, but projects like this must be paid through user fees, and this could mean an increase.
“It would be to get us where we need to be for the bond note,” Sade-Bartl acknowledged.
Churubusco has consistently had lower sewer rates compared to most of the surrounding municipalities. Currently, residents pay approximately $34.24. Sade-Bartl noted the town is required to hold two months of operating costs continually, and the rate increase would also support this requirement.
In order to meet this requirement, rates could be raised initially to $49, with additional increases, likely ranging from $7 to $8, in the following two years to add additional support to needed community projects.
It is important to note though that this rate increase has not been formally approved. First a public hearing will take place, which is expected to occur in late March or early April.
This rate increase would coincide with past studies of the town, which found a rate increase would be necessary in order to fund needed town projects. A study in 2015 recommended rates be initially raised to $44.94, but officials decided at that time to keep rates the same. A study in 2018 suggested raising the minimum sewer rates to $48, but after this study officials opted instead to increase one percent annually.
There are a few alternate projects involved in these sewer upgrades. The first is to separate the storm and sewer in the alley next to the library. Another would be to do the same at U.S. 33 and Tulley Street. Yet another would be to extend sewer services to the Allen County line.
The main projects would be to repair lift stations and complete needed upgrades to other lift stations to keep them in compliance with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, and the biggest project would complete needed upgrades to the sewer plant.
The plant was originally built in 1989, and over time has undergone different work and upgrades. This next upgrade would increase capacity at the plant, which town officials say could benefit the community overall.
Firstly, they say, it would help fix existing infiltration issues. It would also support town growth.
In the past there have been talks of expansions in Threshers Ridge, as well as possible development of the Commerce Center on the south side of town. This would also support projects through the Regional Sewer District. Increased capacity at the plant could make these projects possible.
“Overall this would benefit growth in the community,” Sade-Bartl noted. “It could mean lesser rates could be possible when adding more people to the community. It would offset costs elsewhere.”
“We need to do something to get us back up to where we must be,” she said.
The rate increase ordinance will likely be formally introduced to the council in March. At which time the public will have a chance to voice their questions and thoughts. If approved the town looks to have the sewer project completed as quickly as possible, with final touches being made in 2023.
