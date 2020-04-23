COLUMBIA CITY — With the retirement of current president Jon Myers coming in May, the Whitley County Economic Development Corporation board of directors announced his successor in a news release April 22.
Dale E. Buuck, who has experience with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, is taking the reins.
“We are excited to introduce Dale Buuck as the new president of the Whitley County EDC,” said Brooks Langeloh, Whitley County EDC board chairman. “We had great interviews with candidates and believe Dale brings the right set of skills to continue Whitley County’s economic development efforts.”
Buuck currently serves as the international sales manager for Swivellink, a manufacturing company of mounts, conveyors, guarding and more. He previously served as vice president of International Business Development for the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
“I'm excited to come to Whitley County and return to the friends and businesses I worked with several years ago when I was with the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership,” Buuck said. “Also, it means a lot to be able to carry on the great work Jon has been doing for the past five years.”
Buuck earned his bachelor’s degree from Ball State University and his master of business from the University of Saint Francis, and has extensive experience with economic development locally at the Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
“Dale brings diverse experience working in business settings and working on economic development initiatives,” said Don Amber, Whitley County commissioner. “I am pleased the EDC selected such a capable community leader to continue the success of his predecessors.”
Buuck will continue to collaborate with key partners in furthering the quality of life and the business climate in Whitley County.
