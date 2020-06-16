COLUMBIA CITY — Earlier this year, Columbia City made the decision to decrease its bi-annual junk pick-up from twice a year to once, after the cost became too high.
“The pure tonnage of junk picked up has risen significantly, as has the costs,” Mayor Ryan Daniel said. “Frankly, the costs were unsustainable without a fee increase — which no one wanted.”
The Committee members debated multiple changes that are being considered, but chose not to recommend a trash fee increase to pay for a second pick-up.
In two years, the cost to the city went up from $39,000 to $53,000 due to the amount being discarded.
“We know that a portion of that junk didn’t come from city residents and it would be unfair to raise their price to cover the difference,” Clerk-Treasurer Rosie Coyle said.
This year’s junk pick-up will be held Oct. 9 (west side) and Oct. 16 (east side) with SR 9 being the dividing line.
The west side of the city includes subdivisions that fall west of SR 9, such as Heritage Place/Chesapeake Landing, Wilkswood, Wood Dale and Deer Chase. Some subdivisions on the east side include Eagle Glen, Irish Glen and Countryside Mobile Home Park.
There will be no charge for tires (maximum 15), stoves, washers, dryers, hot water heaters, dishwashers, refrigerators, air conditioners, freezers, batteries and other appliances. However, one must call City Hall at 260-248-5100 by Oct. 14.
Computers, TVs, monitors and other electronics will not be picked up.
Materials should not be more than 6 feet in length. Opened and dried paint cans will be picked up.
Those with questions should contact the Mayor’s office at 260-248-5111.
