COLUMBIA CITY — Snow isn’t the only thing that has kept the Whitley County Highway Department busy this winter.
Director Brandon Forrester recently presented updates on what has been going on in the department to the Whitley County Commissioners.
The county received a safety grant from IPEP, the Institute of Professional Environmental Practice. The grant is presented to communities for their dedication to safety for its employees. A check for $10,209 was presented to the county highway department which will be used to purchase safety equipment.
Forrester shared the department’s 2020 operations report. When breaking down receipts and expenditures, Forrester said the department utilizes six different funds. These figures come from the auditor’s ledgers, and Forrester said the department assigns projects to expenses. He also highlighted there was no debt for the department in his report.
“The numbers do match, beginning and ending, cash page balance, numbers and expenses,” Forrester said.
One of the projects he highlighted was adding 12 miles of asphalt, which was one of the Community Crossings grant projects.
The commissioners approved the 2020 operational report that was presented to them.
Forrester also informed the commissioners he had submitted the application for the Community Crossings grant. Part of the application includes details for an asphalt overlay project for County Roads 650 West and Raber Road. The estimated total cost for the project is $800,000. The Community Crossings grant could supply 75% of funding, equalling $600,000.
Forrester said the county can apply for and receive up to $1 million per year, and the grant program has two application submission deadlines, the first near the beginning of the year and the second in the summer.
Forrester shared he does have some other projects “in the works.” He is working with consultants from Fort Wayne on an asphalt overlay project that would improve road conditions at the railroad crossing near Steel Dynamics Inc. on County Line Road.
Forrester said he was also made aware that the town of Larwill was looking to submit a grant for improvements to County Road 100 North, which runs to the fire station.
“A portion of that segment of road, according to INDOT’s inventory, is county,” said Forrester.
The project would cost $40,000 total, and had the town applied for the grant it would have been charged with funding $10,000 of the project.
“My proposal, counter to their consultant, was let’s shoot for the July call for Community Crossings,” Forrester said.
In engineering, Forrester said the county has been working hard to complete drainage assessments, which he said is making great progress.
Lastly, Forrester reported on how the county has tackled the snow. Part of this involves working with the Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Management Agency to develop advisories and information to send to the public.
The county maintains 630 county roads which takes some time to clear. He encouraged drivers to stay safe in the snow and drifts that occur around this time of year.
