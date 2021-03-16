COLUMBIA CITY — The Whitley County Commissioners have voiced their thoughts regarding a recent house bill presented in Indiana.
HB 1381 would set out decisions on wind and solar energy for Indiana counties would be decided at the state level.
At the commissioners meeting last week, the leaders read a formal resolution opposing this bill, arguing usage of these energy sources should be decided by those who live in the county and know the area.
“This board expresses its opposition to HB 1381 and any other legislation that disenfranchises local citizens from their right to make local planning decisions and direct the fate of their own communities,” read Commissioner George Schrumpf.
During the meeting, the commissioners also approved a re-plat request for Crooked Lake. Individual property owners there would take ownership of the land directly next to the lake at their homes.
Director of the Highway Department Brandon Forrester shared the department has received more than $2 million in federal aid which will be used to bring streets throughout the county into ADA compliance, particularly at right of ways. He told the commissioners this will be a five- to six-year process, with the next step being to have a coordination meeting with the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The commissioners also approved favorable support for the Clear Team, a group presented by Carlee LaRue with the health department. The team, she said, is made up of leaders who can provide assistance in different ways to local first responders. The commissioners’ support, LaRue said, would help the group in requesting grants.
“Anything we can do to support mental health for first responders,” noted Commissioner Chad Banks.
