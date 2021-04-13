COLUMBIA CITY — Whitley County policy regarding emergencies, particularly as they relate to weather and employee pay, is being reevaluated as explained during the Whitley County Commissioner and Council meetings last week.
Human Resources Director Jennifer Shinabery appeared before the commissioners, explaining she had been approached to take a look at the policy and come up with some options for revising it.
It started with weather related emergencies, but Shinabery told the county council it brought up discussions on paying employees during emergencies.
“It was evident we had a policy that was not being utilized,” Commissioner Chad Banks reported to the public. “At some point, there were exceptions to the policy and things were added that became more of an expectation.”
Banks said the policy needed to be made more formal, going on to say, “I think if the policy was broken and they added something, we should have changed the policy. We should just be reviewing and amending instead of making exceptions.”
The commissioners decided to table the discussion until the next April meeting in order to allow more time to choose the right policy.
“We’d really like to make sure that whatever we do we do it right on this,” said Commissioner George Schrumpf.
The commissioners will review the policy at its April 19 meeting and will send a recommendation, either favorable or unfavorable, to the county council in May to vote on.
In other county news, Scott Wagoner with the Health Department appeared before both groups to give an update on what has been going on locally with the COVID-19 pandemic.
He noted that last week the mask mandate became an advisory, adding they would still be required at schools and at the vaccine clinic.
Wagoner reported the clinic was seeing approximately 1,170 people per week for their vaccinations. One of the challenges, he shared, was an increase in no-shows from younger residents. Not wanting to waste any vaccines, the department has been calling those with later appointments to come in earlier.
The council approved appropriating $2,908 to the Emergency Management Agency. Director Amy Biggs has been working with the Whitley County Council on Aging as it opens its services to seniors.
To do so safely, the WCCA required additional funds to purchase two fogging machines and cleaner as well as four hand sanitizing stations. The money would come from remaining CARES Act dollars, a fund Biggs said would be perfect for this effort.
