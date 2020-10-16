WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County Plan Commission is seeking the public’s ideas for the future of the County. Starting on Oct. 26, Whitley County community members will have the opportunity to provide their insight for “Form Whitley County,” an update to the county’s comprehensive plan, via an in-person, drop-in event on the 26th, or through an online survey, which will be launched on the same day as the event. Anyone who cares about the future of Whitley County is encouraged to participate in this process.
The drop-in event will be held at the Whitley County 4-H Community Center, 680 W. Squawbuck Road, Columbia City, 3-7 p.m.
“This is a unique opportunity to hear from the public early on in this planning process,” said Doug Wright, president of the County Plan Commission. “’Form Whitley County’ will set the stage for the next decade in Whitley County in terms of land use, new development, agricultural preservation and more.”
Members of the public can attend the event by dropping in at their convenience any time during the specified hours of 3-7 p.m. Information about the plan will be available on large visual display boards and visitors can provide written comments. The input gathered will influence specific, implementable action items for the update.
Project staff will be available at the community center to answer any questions throughout the duration of the event. Masks and social distancing will be required, as stipulated by the Stage 5 rules for large public events.
For those unable to attend the in-person event on the 26th, additional smaller sessions are scheduled at different times and places, and an online input survey will be available. Visit FormWhitleyCounty.com for more information on these input opportunities.
‘Form Whitley County’ will update the county’s current comprehensive plan, which is nearly 10 years old. The update will be completed by Spring 2021. More information can be found at FormWhitleyCounty.com or by contacting the Columbia City/Whitley County Joint Planning & Building Department at (260) 248-3112 or via email at wcplanning@whitleygov.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.