Two local economic development organizations have listened to the concerns of Northeast Indiana business owners and elected officials, and have crafted their 2021 legislative agenda accordingly.
At the top of the list:
• Converting U.S. 30 to a limited access highway
• Increasing access to quality broadband
• Business liability protection — in particular, to give businesses the confidence to reopen post-pandemic.
On Dec. 1 Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana presented their 2021 Legislative Preview virtually. They outlined their legislative priorities and initiatives for the upcoming 2021 long session, which includes creating the biennial state budget and redistricting.
In addition, members of the Northeast Indiana legislative delegation spoke about topics they plan to address this session.
In addition to the top three items on the list, the organizations also support Fort Wayne International Airport’s expansion, the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center, Purdue Fort Wayne’s request for $2 million for academic investment and faculty, Ivy Tech’s $24 million request to renovate Harshman Hall, the state’s Next Level employer training grant program, and flexibility in pandemic-related funding, according to Melissa Beber, director of business advocacy for Greater Fort Wayne Inc.
Bill Konyha, president and CEO of the Regional Chamber of Northeast Indiana, said the organization has 14 items on its legislative agenda for 2021, but he specifically wanted to talk about two of them.
“Outside of urban areas we are suffering from unserved and grotesquely underserved areas when it comes to rural broadband,” he said. It became especially noticeable during the pandemic, when face-to-face communication was often replaced by video chats and virtual meetings online. He said the effort to expand broadband is supported by both parties in both houses of the General Assembly, the governor and the state chamber.
“The second item is U.S. route 30, which all 11 counties have identified as our No. 1 transportation issue,” Konyha said. Last year the 2020-2024 State Highway Improvement Transportation Plan was submitted, and the Regional Chamber submitted it to the Community Research Institute at Purdue University for evaluation.
“The report that came back was really quite disturbing,” Konyha said. “It should be actually offensive to everybody in Northeast Indiana.”
According to Konyha, the total budget for the State Highway Transportation Plan is $36 billion over the five years it covers. During that period $4.122 billion is allocated to road construction. Of that $4.122 billion, $29 million, or 0.7% is allocated to the 14 counties that make up the Fort Wayne transportation district.
Konyha says $20 million is needed for an environmental impact study to get the project going.
Legislator comments
Rep. Matt Lehman, House District 79, spoke of the changes that will be made during this session due to COVID-19. The Senate will continue to meet in its chambers, but the House must move to a big room at the Government Center, about a 10 minute walk from the Statehouse. The General Assembly has flexibility, Lehman said, and can go beyond the April 29 closing date if needed.
Regarding legislative priorities, Lehman said business liability protection will be a focus of House Republicans. The goal is to stem the tide of COVID-19-related lawsuits so businesses can operate safely without fear of being sued. He also said there will be some review of executive orders.
Sen. Andy Zay, 17th District, had just started to speak when one of his colleagues said, “Andy, you’re breaking up.”
“It’s my broadband problem,” he said to chuckles from the others.
Zay is a small-business owner, or as he likes to say, he was born into a small business — so he’s particularly interested in issues that affect small businesses.
One of his goals is to broaden the opportunities for the Venture Tax Capital Credit, which he believes is too limiting in its present state because it is narrowly defined for tech companies. Zay also wants to make sure the PPP loans are tax exempt.
He is also concerned about broadband issues, especially when connectivity is so important. He cited the increase in telehealth, as well as education, small businesses and ag businesses that have been making the case for expanded broadband.
House Rep. Chris Judy, District 83, spoke of three personal bills he plans to introduce. One would be a licensure bill for behavioral analysts. He said it is a profession asking to be licensed. He also wants to change an issue regarding Purple Heart license plates. Currently when a recipient dies the spouse can’t keep the plates. He wants to change that. He also wants to mandate for schools to put the suicide prevention hot-line number on their students’ IDs.
Rep. Dave Abbott, District 82, joked that he wanted scooters so they could swiftly go between the Statehouse and the Government Center. On a serious note, he wants more funding for the Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield. It would provide extra training for officers as well as improvements to the facility. He also wants a change in law regarding high-speed chases that endanger the lives of others. Currently a Level 6 felony, he’d like to see it changed to a more serious Level 5 felony.
Rep. Craig Snow, District 18, is the newest member of the northeast Indiana delegation. He is eager to learn from his colleagues, he said, “I’m looking forward to using both of my ears and a lot less of my mouth.”
