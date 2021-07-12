LAOTTO — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced traffic signal operation changes for the intersection of S.R. 3 and S.R. 205.
Traffic engineers conducted a study and found that drivers were making unsafe movements on S.R. 205 when completing a left-hand turn, INDOT said in a news release.
As a result, the traffic signal on S.R. 205 will now be split phased.
The split phasing can be best described as eastbound and westbound traffic each getting a green light independently, eliminating the need for left turning vehicles to yield to opposing traffic.
Mallory Duncan, an INDOT representative said a traffic study was done after a case was opened by a customer on the INDOT help line.
The intersection saw approximately five crashes per year. Duncan said all of those were not due to the former light system.
“Approximately one a year was occurring that could be directly related to the lack of a left turn phase,” she said. “The split phase was primarily installed due to the number of unsafe movements being made during observation of the intersection, not necessarily due to left turn crashes.”
INDOT installed the 4-section traffic signal heads for eastbound and westbound S.R. 205 earlier this week.
These will include a green arrow for the left turn and a green ball for the through lane.
Operating the eastbound and westbound approaches independently will eliminate conflict with opposing traffic.
