WHITLEY COUNTY — The Columbia City/Whitley County Joint Planning & Building Department is once again seeking the public’s ideas for the future of the county.
The first round of public engagement, held in fall 2020, helped kick off the planning process, with more than 1,000 comments collected through virtual and in-person engagement activities. Now, the public is invited to share their views on preliminary draft recommendations and a future character and land use plan that will shape new development in the county for the next decade.
Community members can view and comment on materials online from Monday, March 8 through Sunday, March 2,1 or attend an in-person, “drop-in” event on Saturday, March 13.
“Having multiple opportunities for public engagement is important to us in this process,” said Tom Western, a member of the update Steering Committee. “We want to make sure this plan update reflects our community’s ideas for the future.”
Visit FormWhitleyCounty.com any time from Monday, March 8 through Sunday, March 21 to comment on preliminary draft plan recommendations, as well as make comments on a draft future character and land use map.
The drop-in event will be held 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the 4-H Community Center, 680 W. Squawbuck Road, Columbia City.
“Drop in” any time during the designated hours to complete a series of engagement activities at your own pace (same activities as offered online). Project staff will be available answer any questions. Masks and social distancing are required.
Form Whitley County is a process to update the County’s current comprehensive plan, which is nearly ten years old. The update will be compl
eted by late Spring 2021. More information can be found at FormWhitleyCounty.com or by contacting the Columbia City/Whitley County Joint Planning & Building Department at (260) 248-3112 or via email at wcplanning@whitleygov.com.
