INDIANAPOLIS — After weeks of improvement throughout June, the COVID-19 situation started to change starting on the first day of July.
If the theme of June was continuing improvement, the story of July was continuing increases leading up to the last day of the month on Friday.
July represented a second surge of COVID-19 in Indiana, and although it didn’t lead to increases that far surpassed the initial spikes back in April and May and didn’t spiral into thousands-per-day case counts like other states, the shift was enough to temporarily derail Indiana from its Back on Track reopening plan.
As the state enters August, that month-long increase has temporarily leveled off. Whether that continues and whether August becomes another “good” month for the state, only time will tell.
Reopening stalls
On July 1, Gov. Eric Holcomb was addressing the state, with many Hoosiers hoping it would be the day he would green-light the state to fully reopen.
With the original schedule putting Indiana at Stage 5, the fifth and final stage of its reopening plan on July 4, Holcomb instead announced he would be putting the state into a previously nonexistent Stage 4.5, a stage which allowed some attractions and events to reopen, but also held limits on gathering sizes, restaurant and bar capacity and capacity at larger attractions.
At the time, Holcomb cited small and recent increases in the state’s case counts, positivity rate and hospitalizations, asking Hoosiers to take a half step for two weeks to see whether those increases were short-term blips or whether they were the first signs of worsening conditions to come.
It turned out to be the latter.
On July 15, Holcomb announced that Stage 4.5 would stay for “at least two weeks” as those indicators the state had been eyeing only got worse, with case counts, positivity and hospitalizations continuing to rise.
Then, last week, the governor, still not seeing improvement, determined Stage 4.5 would stay on for another month, at least through Aug. 27.
Holcomb also issued a statewide mask mandate in an effort to encourage more mask use and help reduce transmission of the virus.
However, without any penalties in the order for people who choose not to follow it, compliance with the statewide mask mandate has been questionable. In northeast Indiana, a KPC Media Group poll showed no change in mask sentiment compared to mid-June, with 55% of respondents still saying they wouldn’t wear a mask in public.
Cases rise
A week before July started, Indiana was logging just over 200 new cases per day, numbers that the state hadn’t seen since March, when the state barely had any testing capacity to identify new cases.
Over the next few days as cases pushed toward 500 a day, an oddity after a good June, Holcomb opted to slow the state’s reopening just a bit.
On July 1, Indiana opened the month at 331 cases, which was slightly under the June monthly average.
But it didn’t take long after that to prove that the indicators being spotted in late June were indeed signaling more cases to come.
By the end of the first week, the state was averaging more than 500 cases per day. By July 10, the state topped 700 new cases for the first time since early May. The state topped 800 cases by July 18 and then was over 900 cases the next day on July 19.
In the final 12 days of the month, Indiana logged more than 900 cases on six of those days, including setting a new single-day record of 996 cases on July 24.
In total, Indiana went from a daily average of 367 cases per day in June to 663 cases per day across July.
Skeptics claimed the increase was the result of increased testing, but that suggestion didn’t hold much water because even as tests went up, cases were going up at higher levels:
Positivity rates rise
On June 22, Indiana had just 210 positive cases come back on 6,996 unique tests, for an all-time single-day low positivity rate of just 3%.
After that, however, those rates began rising in tandem with cases rising.
As cases numbers fell in June, testing numbers also started to fall off. But as more positives started showing up in June, more people sought out testing.
While more testing can help identify more positive cases, positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases that come back on any given day — helps as a secondary indicator to determine whether increases in raw cases numbers are truly just because more tests were done or because a larger proportion of the tests are coming back positive.
Again, July was a story of the latter.
From 3% in late June, the positivity rate rose to around 5%, then was up into the 6% at the start of July.
By July 10, positivity had risen above 8%, hitting as high as 10.27% on July 11, the highest percentage seen since before Indiana launched a more expansive testing program across the state in May.
One-day positivity rates were 7% or higher every day in July after July 7.
While testing did increase throughout the month — Indiana averaged about 8,500 tests per day in July compared to about 7,400 per day in June — the average positivity rate for the month was 7.81%, significantly higher than the June average of 4.95%.
So, yes, while testing did go up, no, it didn’t account for the day-to-day increases in cases, as the state was consistently capturing a larger proportion of positive tests, suggesting that the virus was simply more widespread in communities during July than it was in June.
Hospitalizations bump up
Like most aspects of June, Indiana hit an all-time low of 595 patients statewide in the hospital for COVID-19.
And, as July started, that changed.
By July 1, the change was small, with 644 patients in hospitals. But hospitalizations are a lagging indicator and usually follow rises in cases as people aren’t admitted until they begin having serious complications.
By July 14, the statewide hospital census hit 811 patients and closed out the month on July 31 at 977 total patients.
Historically, close to 1-in-15 Hoosiers admitted into hospitals have gone on to die there, so a rise in hospitalizations may lead to a future increase in deaths.
Whether that comes to fruition, August will tell.
Death rate holds steady
If there was one indicator in July that was a positive for Indiana, it’s that the statewide death rate didn’t increase.
If anything, the number of daily deaths is held flat across July.
Depending on the day, Indiana cycled between single-digit deaths per day and double-digits, hitting 20 deaths in a single day just one across the 31 days of July.
While Indiana still hasn’t had a zero-death day since the very first few days of the pandemic in the state, it did hit just two deaths reported on two different days in the month.
In total, after recording an average of 16 deaths per day in June, Indiana averaged just about 10 deaths per day for the month of July, showing some improvement.
That was down significantly from the first surge of cases back in April and May, when Indiana was losing an average of 32 residents per day in April and 30 per day in May.
But, again, as hospitalizations have risen sharply toward the end of July, the state may see an increase in deaths early in August.
Northeast Indiana remains quiet
Following Memorial Day, several counties in northeast Indiana were seeing sharp rises in cases, surging at a time when most of the rest of the state was seeing little activity.
By July, though, that small surge in the region had come to an end and as Indiana saw increases throughout July, northeast Indiana was rising at a slower rate.
In total, Health District 3 — which includes LaGrange, Steuben, Noble, DeKalb, Whitley, Allen and five counties to the south — went from 4,445 cases at the beginning of the month to 6,010 all-time as of July 31, an increase of 35.2%.
In comparison, Indiana as a whole has an increase of 44% in new cases, showing that the northeast Indiana region was growing at a slower rate.
The 11-county health district logged just 33 deaths across the month, with Allen County accounting for much of that total.
In the four-county area, Noble County added 170 cases in July, 77 cases in LaGrange County, 70 cases in Steuben County, and 53 cases in DeKalb County.
On a proportional basis, Steuben County had the biggest increase over the month, seeing about 59% increase in cases. That being said, Steuben County has still had the lowest number of cases all-time in the region, sitting at 193 total, trailing the more populous DeKalb County by 19.
