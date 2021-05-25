CHURUBUSCO — The town of Churubusco will soon see major upgrades to a portion of Line Street as part of the Community Crossings Matching Grant.
Line Street will be reconstructed from Douglas to Clingerman — replacing storm water infrastructure, including curbs and inlets; removing trees that impact utility infrastructure and sidewalk safety; replace a section of sewer; replace existing sidewalks; construct new sidewalks; and add a three-way stop at Clingerman and Line Street.
Construction was expected to begin in early June, but began earlier. The contract specifies that the project should be substantially complete by Oct. 1; however, much of the work should be complete by July 9.
To ensure that July dates are met, Line Street will be closed through the duration of the project.
Residents will still be able to enter their homes during construction, but there may be instances when drives will not be accessible, sometimes “for days at a time,” according to a letter sent to residents this week.
Residents may park on the street during this time, but cars will have to be moved daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. During instances when drives are inaccessible, residents may park on the east side of Line Street, south of Douglas Street, or on the south side of Clingerman Avenue.
“The town is committed to make this a smooth-running project, and we appreciate your cooperation during construction,” said Clerk-Treasurer Madalyn Sade-Bartl. “Should you have any questions, feel free to contact me.”
Utility work is expected to begin this week. Excavation should take place July 7-16. Concrete prep should be June 17-25. Concrete work is slated for June 21-28. Paving is planned for 29-30. Pavement markings should be done on July 6, and restoration should take place between July 6-9.
If construction is completed before July 9, Line Street will re-open early.
API construction will be handing the project, with engineering and inspection done by DLZ. This is the second Community Crossings Matching Grant project that API has done for the town, and the third DLZ has engineered.
