WHITLEY COUNTY — On March 18, Governor Holcomb signed into law Public Law 53. In short, it states that the county agricultural extension educator must be a resident of the county to serve as a voting member of the county plan commission. If the extension educator is not a resident, the law directs the Extension Board to “select a resident of the county who is a property owner with agricultural interest to serve on the commission under this subdivision [law pertaining to membership of county plan commissions] for a period not to exceed one (1) year.”
The new law affects Whitley County, as the agricultural extension educator is not a county resident. The extension educator can remain a member of the plan commission in a non-voting advisory capacity.
This change in membership takes effect Oct. 1.
The Whitley County Extension Board will be adopting an application and selection process to screen and select a qualified candidate and an alternate. Contact Purdue Extension in Whitley County if you are interested in the opportunity, and:
• You are a resident of Whitley County
• You are a landowner in Whitley County
• You have an agricultural interest.
Applications are due July 1. Contact Purdue Extension in Whitley County at: 260-244-7615, in person at 524 Branch Court, Columbia City, or cbarnett@purdue.edu.
