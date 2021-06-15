CHURUBUSCO — The Indiana Department of Transportation recently announced that there will be road work on U.S. 33 in Churubusco.
Crews will patch and resurface U.S. 33 between Carlin Court and Clingerman Avenue.
Work is scheduled to begin on or after June 21 and is expected to last for two months.
Drivers should expect alternating lane closures while the work is being completed. There is a width limit of 12 feet in the project zone.
INDOT reminds motorists to slow down and use caution while driving in and around all work zones. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
