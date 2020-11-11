WHITLEY COUNTY — The Columbia City/Whitley County Joint Planning & Building Department is seeking the public’s ideas for the future of the county.
Several meetings have already been held and more are planned throughout November. Whitley County community members will have the opportunity to provide their insight for “Form Whitley County,” an update to the county’s comprehensive plan, by attending an event that is convenient for them or by participating online through Nov. 16.
Anyone who cares about Whitley County is encouraged to participate in this process.
Drop-in events
Thursday, Nov. 12 — 11 a.m.-1 p.m. — Whitley County Government Center — Meeting Room C (first floor) — 220 W. Van Buren St., Columbia City (Business Focus)
Friday, Nov. 13 — 7:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. — Whitley County Government Center — Meeting Room A/B (basement) — 220 W. Van Buren St., Columbia City (“Early Risers”)
Monday, Nov. 16 — 5 p.m.-7 p.m. — South Whitley Town Hall Community Room — 118 S. Front St., South Whitley (Southwest)
Thursday, Nov. 19 – 5 p.m.-7 p.m. — Churubusco Scout Building — 501 N. John Krieger Drive, Churubusco (Northeast)
Project staff will be available answer any questions. Masks and social distancing will be required, as stipulated by Indiana’s Stage 5 rules for large public events.
Visit FormWhitleyCounty.com for the online survey and mapping activity.
Form Whitley County will update the County’s current comprehensive plan, which is nearly 10 years old.
The update will be completed by Spring 2021. More information can be found at FormWhitleyCounty.com or by contacting the Columbia City/Whitley County Joint Planning & Building Department at 260-248-3112 or via email at wcplanning@whitleygov.com.
