COLUMBIA CITY — Whitley County was one of the areas in the state to receive funding through the Community Crossings grant program.
County Highway Department Director Brandon Forrester shared with the commissioners this past week that Whitley County had received $621,298.97 in the first round of grant funding through the program. This money, he said, would be used to complete projects on Raber Road and County Road 650W.
Forrester added that the county would be taking advantage of additional available grant dollars through Community Crossings and would apply again in July. If awarded funding at that time, those dollars would be used to resurface County Roads 800E and 500S, as well as making some grade adjustments to the railroad tracks in that area.
A major topic of discussion at the commissioner’s meeting was in regards to create a county policy regarding certain permitting and potential violations.
The issue arose, Forrester said, when NIPSCO needed to open and cut pavement in the county right of way. Normally a permit must be submitted to the county before the project can occur, but in this instance a new person who was unfamiliar with the county’s policies was assigned to the project and did not submit the required permit. Forrester said those have violated this could be fined between $1,000 and $2,500, but recognized this was a fairly recent change for companies the county works with, and wondered what the policy should be in this instance.
It was the recommendation of Commissioner George Schrumpf that since this was a new policy, companies who unintentionally violate this rule will be given a one-time forgiveness, but must pay the required permit fees. Commissioners approved this with the caveat that this forgiveness period would only by until December 31 of this year. Any violation made after that or after being forgiven the first time will be fined, and those fines will increase each subsequent violation.
But in a special circumstance, as presented by Forrester, the commissioners agreed to waive permit fees for NIPSCO regarding a current project taking place at Gateway Industrial Park. There the County Redevelopment Commissioner is funding a project that would require relocating gas lines that would conflict with proposed storm lines. Forrester said NIPSCO had been put on notice that these lines would need moved, and it was decided that since the county would already be the one paying the permit fees in this instance, it would make sense to waive the permit fees.
What has been the impact of the Bowen Center? This was also brought up during the commissioner meeting when representatives presented an update on some of the things happening in their facility. Part of the work Bowen Center did in the past year included successfully closing 34 DCS (Department of Child Services) cases. This, they said, meant children were either reunited successfully with their families or successfully transitioned to safer environments for them. They also shared that the Whitley County facility has been helping some 2,000 patients over the last year.
Public money helps to fund some of these efforts, and the representatives from the Bowen Center wanted to assure the county those dollars were being used to help fund needed services to those who might not otherwise have been able to afford it.
“We work really hard to get them covered,” they shared.
Commissioners said they had been hearing many positive things and appreciated knowing more about how county money was being utilized.
