COLUMBIA CITY — At the latest meeting of the Whitley County Commissioners, it was approved to write a letter of support as the Regional Sewer District looks to apply for grant monies on various projects.
The sewer district is making a request to the state revolving fund. It hopes to use grant dollars for service areas in Churubusco that are outside of the town limits as well as Coesse, an area in Dunfee and Stable Acres. Total estimated cost of the project is $11.3 million.
Its intention is to “eliminate aging septic systems and prevent future septic failures,” as it was reported in the meeting. It was also noted that any grant money the district could receive would ultimately help lower rates for residents.
Designs have been in the works for the project for six months and the project is expected to be bid out by the end of the year. Construction is expected to begin in April and it is hoped it will be completed by 2023.
The county is currently working to receive its own state funding for projects, but commissioners did say they wanted to provide some support for the district. What they said they could do was write a letter of support for the sewer district with an intention to provide some sort of financial support but did not want to outline how much or where it would come from at this point.
