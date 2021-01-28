COLUMBIA CITY — SITES Medical, an orthopedic medical device technology development company, and sister company Mach Medical, a firm dedicated to revolutionizing the orthopedic medical device supply chain, announced the opening of its new headquarters facility.
It houses a state-of-the-art, high velocity, single piece flow manufacturing capability which can help orthopedic OEMs reduce their inventory by up to 83% and cost of goods by as much as 48%. Technologies from both companies have been brought together to enable these benefits.
“We are thrilled to be operating in our new facility”, said Steve Rozow, Co-founder and General Manager of Mach Medical. “A custom-designed building with an open floorplan gives us the flexibility to configure equipment and working groups as needed over time.”
Greg Stalcup, CEO and founder of SITES Medical and co-founder of Mach Medical, added, “Our new facility gives us the space we need to continue to grow and deliver on our mission. We are grateful to a host of partners who have helped us realize this key milestone in our evolution, including Weigand Construction, Design Collaborative, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Whitley County EDC.”
“It was a really enjoyable experience working with these two companies to design and build a facility that provided the functionality the companies needed and also contributed to their advanced technology image,” said Larry Weigand, President & CEO of Weigand Construction. Our architectural and interior design partner, Design Collaborative, certainly delivered on our client’s desire to reflect a clean, modern aesthetic, while maintaining a warm and comfortable feel.”
“As the No. 2 exporter of life sciences products in the U.S., Indiana is the perfect place for SITES Medical and Mach Medical to establish their headquarters,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger.
“Indiana’s life sciences industry is thriving because of innovative companies like SITES Medical and Mach Medical growing here in our state and providing quality career opportunities for Hoosiers.” Dale Buuck, president of Whitley EDC commented, “These companies are on the cutting edge of Industry 4.0 technology development and adoption, helping create new jobs for highly skilled workers. We look forward to witnessing their continued growth and development.”
