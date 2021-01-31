CHURUBUSCO — In a special meeting of the Churubusco Town Council last week, bids were opened for engineering work for the town.
Two bids were submitted and read aloud, each offering costs for the design engineering of five projects.
First to be opened was DLZ Engineering at a total cost of $890,000. Broken down, the cost for engineering upgrades to the town’s wastewater treatment plant equalled $575,000. Engineering costs for upgrades to the pump station were $105,000. Engineering costs to extend south on U.S. 33 were $160,000. The last two were alternate projects, the first being to cover engineering costs to separate storm and sewer in the library alley which would cost $35,000. The second was for engineering costs to separate storm and sewer at U.S. 33 and Tulley Street. This would cost $15,000.
The second company to submit bids was Commonwealth, which came in at a total of $908,087. Engineering costs for upgrading the wastewater treatment plant would be $563,572. Pump station upgrades would cost $105,969. Additionally, engineering costs for extended U.S. 33 sewer south would be $136,455.The engineering cost to separate storm and sewer in the library alley would be $45,743, while the cost to separate storm and sewer at U.S. 33 and Tully Street would cost $56,348.
Council members will review documents outlining the projects from both companies before making its decision at an upcoming council meeting.
