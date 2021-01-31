Columbua City, IN (47201)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.