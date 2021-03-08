CHURUBUSCO — An ordinance outlining increases to the town sewer rate was introduced at the Churubusco Town Council meeting.
"No one likes a rate increase," it was commented during the meeting, but town officials added the rate increase would be necessary not only to maintain the town budget but to pay for needed infrastructure improvements to the town's water plant and sewer lines.
This rate increase would coincide with past studies of the town, which found a rate increase would be necessary in order to fund needed town projects. A study in 2015 recommended rates be initially raised to $44.94, but officials decided at that time to keep rates the same.
A study in 2018 suggested raising the minimum sewer rates to $48, but after this study officials opted instead to increase one percent annually.
There are a few alternate projects involved in these sewer upgrades. The first is to separate the storm and sewer in the alley next to the library. Another would be to do the same at U.S. 33 and Tulley Street. Yet another would be to extend sewer services to the Allen County line.
The main projects, though, would be to repair lift stations and complete needed upgrades to other lift stations to keep them in compliance with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management and the biggest project which would complete needed upgrades to the sewer plant.
Churubusco current rates are $10.27 per 1,000 gallons used in town limits and $30.81 per 3,000 gallons. The 2020 rate study, sets out an increase to $18.01 per 1,000 gallons and $54.03 per 3,000 gallons. The ordinance presented at Wednesday's meeting sets out the initial increase would be $15.41, equating to approximately $5 more per 1,000 gallons.
If the ordinance is approved on a second reading, it would be the first rate increase experienced, but it was noted in the meeting that an additional rate increase would be needed later. Officially, what that increase would look like wouldn't be determined until a clearer idea of the costs for the needed town projects could be determined.
"We don't want to be short, but we don't want to overcharge," it was said at the meeting.
The ordinance also would create an equal differential charge for those served by the town who live outside the town limits. The additional cost would be at 14.9% for all who fall into this classification.
Town officials recognized the difficulty of the situation when considering a rate increase, but also wanted the public to feel they could voice their thoughts, questions and concerns on the rate increase. The council scheduled a public hearing regarding the ordinance for March 23 at 6 p.m. in the Boy Scout Building.
It was commented that in order to best facilitate communication, it would be difficult to have back and forth conversation with so many in the community via a teleconference link. The council decided the best course of action would be to enforce the rule that those wanting to ask multiple questions or have their questions answered in person must be in attendance at the meeting. Questions from those concerned with attending in-person can submit them in writing through the teleconferencing link, but voices for all during the meeting will be muted.
