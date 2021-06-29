COLUMBIA CITY — Construction will soon begin on U.S. 30 near Coesse, as announced in a recent press release from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
INDOT is calling the project a “Reduced Conflict Intersection” (RCI) which will be in place at the intersection of Co. Rd. S 500 E. Work is scheduled to start on July 6 and be completed in August.
“Nationwide, statistics show a more than 50 percent decline in crashes where RCIs are installed,” reads the INDOT press release. “Fatal crashed declines by as much as 85 percent.”
What is it exactly? As explained on www.in.gov, it eliminates the option for drivers to cross across four lanes of highway when turning left. Instead, drivers coming from either direction onto U.S. 30 will turn right first. Workers are adding a third extended deceleration lane which drivers who want to turn left can take.
INDOT reports it opened its first RCI at U.S. 41 and Ind. 114.
“From 2008-2015, the intersection averaged four crashes a year with almost 40 percent of those reported as injury crashes, including one fatality,” read the release. “In the first year of operation for the RCI, the intersection experienced one minor crash, and no injuries or fatalities.”
Drivers should be aware that the driving lane on each side of U.S. 30 will be closed for a week for workers to create right turn lanes onto Co. Rd. S 500 E. Afterwards the passing lane for each side of the road will close to build the RCI. INDOT notes that speed limits in the construction zone will be reduced to 50 mph and adds that completion is dependent on weather and schedules are subject to change.
You can stay up to date on road closures and conditions by following INDOTNortheast on Facebook and Twitter as well as their website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.