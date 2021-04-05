WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Benjamin Burnett, 29, of Watervliet, Mich., was arrested March 29, charged with operating while intoxicated with .15 GM or greater.
Brandon Williams, 40, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 29, charged with carrying a handgun without a permit and operating while intoxicated.
Alyssa Small, 31, of Huntington, was arrested March 29, on a bond revocation order and charge with failure to appear.
John Medley, 56, of Columbia City, was arrested March 29, charged with domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, possession of legend drug, and two counts of probation violation.
Andrew Holmes, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 30, on a bond revocation order.
Codey Haffner, 28, of Syracuse, was arrested March 30, charged with failure to comply.
Randy Smith, 32, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 30, charged with failure to appear.
Dekota Holbrook, 24, of Warsaw, was arrested March 30, charges unlisted.
Christina Sorg, 51, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 31, charged with operating while intoxicated second.
Dominic Johnson, 27, of Fort Wayne, was arrested March 31, charged with operating while intoxicated second.
Brian Cox, 26, of Columbia City, was arrested March 31, charged with two counts of child molesting.
Diontae Jones, 32, of Chicago, Ill., was arrested March 31, charged with operating while intoxicated with a passenger under 18 years of age, operating while intoxicated – controlled substance, operating while intoxicated per se, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, and possession of paraphernalia.
Trevor Sims, 18, of South Whitley, was arrested April 1, charged with two counts of failure to comply, possession of controlled substance, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, or hash.
Steven Griggs, 29, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 2, charged with probation violation.
Brandon Gammons, 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 2, charged with failure to appear.
Dennis Wilson, 35, of Columbia City, was arrested April 2, charged with domestic battery.
Alex Miranda Lopez, 40, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 3, charged with operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated per se, and operating while never licensed.
Luis Colon-Fernandez, 28, of Columbia City, was arrested April 4, charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person and operating while intoxicated per se.
