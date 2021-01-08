CHURUBUSCO — The Churubusco Town Council rang in the new year at the Boy Scout Building with its first meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Clerk-treasurer Madalyn Sade-Bartl announced that the Churubusco Public Library will receive a new mural.
The Whitley County Community Foundation approved a $5,000 grant for a mural on the outside of the library. 46 Graphics will paint the mural with vinyl on aluminum panels, which will allow the mural to be transported in the future if necessary.
The council conducted a few other orders of business to lay the groundwork for 2021.
Councilman Nathan Van Horn was elected president, and councilman Mark Pepple was elected vice president.
Local law enforcement has been greenlit to receive the incoming COVID-19 vaccine.
The council approved an extension to the Family First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA), which expired on Dec. 31.
The town’s 2021 budget was approved with no changes.
The council also approved two standard resolutions involving the transfers of funds and appropriations for the new year. There was around $75,000 left over from the 2020 general budget.
This $75,000 will essentially cancel out last year’s above-average spending on water improvement due to a water line replacement on South Mulberry Street.
