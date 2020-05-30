COLUMBIA CITY — Local orthopedic company Kyocera SGS Precision Tools recently announced plans to purchase new manufacturing equipment to improve capabilities and upskill the labor force.
Kyocera SGS will invest in new equipment to up-skill its current labor force and allow growth in the future. The equipment is high-tech and provides greater capabilities for CNC grinding and inspecting products.
“The investment we’re making is important for our growth so we can add capacity and provides us with new capabilities with advanced technologies,” said Kyocera operations manager Drew Johnson. “We are proud to be able to invest in Whitley County and appreciate the support of our local community.”
Kyocera SGS is a champion for workforce training programs and up-skilling its current 25 employees through advanced technologies.
“The new equipment purchased by Kyocera will provide new training opportunities for incumbent employees while creating a path for future expansion and job creation locally,” said Riley Hollenbaugh, Whitley County Economic Development Corporation community and workforce development director.
Columbia City Common Council approved a tax abatement for the project at the request of Kyocera SGS and the Whitley County EDC at May monthly City Council meeting.
“Kyocera has a great history of being a strong member of our community. The city is pleased to partner with this great company to support their long-term growth and the up-skilling of our local talent,” said Ryan Daniel, mayor of Columbia City.
To learn more about Kyocera SGS, visit kyocera-sgstool.com.
