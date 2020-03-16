COLUMBIA CITY — Purdue Extension in Whitley County will be hosting an Industrial Hemp 101 program on April 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Whitley County 4-H Center, 680 W. Squawbuck Road, Columbia City.
Much interest and momentum have been building regarding growing industrial hemp. While 2020 is a year devoted to research growers, what do you need to know if you want to get started growing hemp in 2021?
This program will focus on many of the topics potential growers need to know as they begin considering whether to grow this crop. Topics to be covered include the legal status of hemp in Indiana, hemp grown for research compared to commercial production, difference between industrial hemp and marijuana (from the Indiana State See Administrator’s perspective), what one needs to do to grow industrial hemp in 2021, hemp products and potential for sale/profit, production issues and challenges, and what experts have learned so far.
On hand to deliver content for the evening will be Marguerite Bolt, Purdue hemp production specialist, and Don Robison, seed administrator, Office of the Indiana State Chemist and Seed Commissioner.
The event is free and open to the public. However, all who wish to attend should call 260-244-7615 by April 3 to register with your name and phone number.
