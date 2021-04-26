CHURUBUSCO — A new officer has been welcomed into the Churubusco Police Department.
Town Marshal Dustin Papenbrock shared the news with the community during the Churubusco Town Council meeting earlier this month. He shared that the department would be adding Justin Blake to the team.
Blake comes with 22 years of service as an Indiana Conservation Officer. He also has been active in the community, working with the school, etc.
“He’s a huge asset to us,” said Papenbrock. “I couldn’t be more pleased with how it worked out.”
The council also approved an ordinance required to utilize funds given to the town by the American Rescue Plan.
The town will receive $412,000 over the next two years, with the first installment set to arrive at the end of May.
Passing the ordinance established how those funds will be used, which must be used by December 2024.
