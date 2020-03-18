COLUMBIA CITY — Anxious to stop the spread of the coronavirus, all three Columbia City area nursing homes have enacted visitation restrictions on their facilities.
On the Majestic Care website, the following statement was issued:
“At this time, we request that you do not visit the communities. Our top priority is keeping our residents and care team members safe and we feel these measures are needed to ensure their safety. We understand that connecting with family members is incredibly important and there are a variety of other ways you might consider connecting with them. These may include telephone, email, text or through Skype or Facebook. Our care team members are happy to help facilitate these alternative methods.”
Majestic Care’s facility is located at 6050 S. C.R. 800E in Whitley County.
Miller’s Merry Manor, which operates homes at 411 N. Wolf Road and 640 W. Ellsworth St. in Columbia City has also issued a corporate policy of visitation restrictions at all of its locations.
On Thursday morning, the company’s website had only placed restriction policies at its facilities in Castleton, Mooresville and Tipton. All of its other facilities, including the ones in Garrett, LaGrange and Columbia City, would allow visitors, but they had to be screened for signs of illness before entering.
As of Friday morning, the visitation limitations had been extended to all Miller’s Merry Manor facilities.
The visitation restrictions, enacted nearly regionwide, have led to some some unusual adaptations.
Last week, Paula Bherns went to visit her mother in assisted living at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, as her family does several times per week.
The difference was that this visit took place through the exterior window of her mother’s room, because Bherns couldn’t enter the facility due to visitor restrictions in place because of concerns about coronavirus.
“Our family is usually in there four times a week or so, and speak to her on the phone daily, and take her to whatever appointments,” Bherns said. But because of visitor restrictions, “They can’t leave unless it’s an emergency. And we can’t go in unless it’s an emergency.”
So this week, that led to a somewhat unorthodox visit with her mother.
“She’s got a window outside her room so I can just go over and we can chat through the window and see how she’s doing,” she said.
That dynamic is much more commonplace today, as numerous nursing homes and assisted living facilities have restricted visitation in an effort to protect their older residents from infectious disease.
According to medical experts, those most vulnerable to the coronavirus are the elderly and those whose health is already compromised.
Area nursing homes, whose populations are filled with such people, have taken steps to ensure the safety of their residents, including limiting or temporarily halting visits from families and friends.
“We are not allowing anyone to come into the building,” Lutheran Life Villages CEO Alex Kiefer said. “We want to protect our residents.”
Lutheran Life Villages operates a home at 351 N. Allen Chapel Road, Kendallville.
Kiefer said extra monitoring of staff and residents is being done as a further measure.
“We’ve taken some precautions,” Kiefer said.
North Ridge Village in Albion has made a similar move, issuing the following statement which was dated Wednesday:
“As a valued member of our facility family, we appreciate the trust you place in us to care for your loved ones. Your resident’s health and safety is our number one priority. After carefully reviewing information on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and from the American Health Care Association (AHCA), we request that family and friends do not visit our facility. Out of an abundance of caution, we are limiting all visitors for urgent needs only such as end of life or if a visit is necessary for a resident’s wellbeing. Signs will be posted on our entryway doors to notify visitors of this policy. Anyone who comes into the facility will be screened to ensure they are not exhibiting any symptoms which could potentially put our residents at risk.”
Kendallville Manor, 1802 E. Dowling St., Kendallville, issued a nearly identical statement on its website Tuesday.
North Ridge Village and Kendallville Manor’s statements both said families would be notified of the new restrictions and would be notified when those restrictions have been lifted or altered.
Dave Deffenbaugh, administrator at Sacred Heart Home in Avilla, said similar precautions are in place at his facility.
“We are limiting visitation,” Deffenbaugh said. “Visitors should not come to the facility.”
Despite the restrictions at Sacred Heart that prevents Bherns from seeing her mother face-to-face, she said she understood and appreciated the center’s decision to place resident health first and foremost.
“I think it’s a wonderful thing they did to protect that age of people, so it’s a good thing,” she said.
Visitor bans aren’t in place at every facility, but those that haven’t stopped visitors are at least checking people coming in the door before letting them see residents.
According to the person who answered the phone at Hickory Creek in Kendallville, that facility was also screening all visitors before they can enter. Hickory Creek is located at 1433 S. Main St., Kendallville.
News Sun Editor Steve Garbacz contributed to this report.
