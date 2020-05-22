FORT WAYNE — Indiana State Police Trooper Tyson M. Waldron of the Fort Wayne Post has been named 2019’s trooper of the year.
Superintendent Douglas G. Carter recently announced the award, which is given to a trooper who exemplifies the department’s high standards and expectations as related to the overall mission. Leadership, productivity, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.
Waldron is preparing for the opportunity to serve as a district squad leader at the Fort Wayne Post. He attributes the secret to his success to a strong family support system.
He lives in Allen County with wife, Emily, and their two children.
Waldron was appointed Dec. 21, 2012. During 2019, he was assigned to the Fort Wayne Post, primarily working a night shift in Allen County. Waldron, who has been a K-9 handler with his partner Zeus since 2016, is also certified as a drug recognition expert (DRE). In 2019, Waldron had 1,515 traffic contacts; 31 operating while intoxicated arrests, which led the district; 220 criminal arrests, 44 of which were for felony crimes; and 124 K-9 use reports.
While working with his K-9 partner, Zeus, he seized cocaine, methamphetamine, crack, Ecstasy, and heroin; six firearms and more than $32,000 in U.S. currency. Waldron achieved these goals while missing over 38 days while on active military orders and 20 days of time off taken for the birth of his son.
In his nomination, Waldron was described as “a natural leader as exemplified through his genuine courtesy, hard work, and unquestionable integrity,” according to a news release. “He is a very proactive, dedicated, and self-motivated trooper that consistently encourages his co-workers to put forth a maximum effort during their shifts. Waldron maintains a rigorous fitness routine, keeping himself fit for duty, and motivates others to do the same.’ “
Waldron serves in the Indiana National Guard. His 18-year military career has included stateside and overseas deployments, and he currently holds a position at the Regional Training Institute at Camp Atterbury, where he serves as a company first sergeant. His overseas service has included deployments to Afghanistan in 2004, and Iraq in 2008, where he earned his Combat Infantry Badge. He is the graduate of numerous military schools, including: Army Airborne, Air Assault, Pathfinder, Sniper, Primary Leadership Development Course, Basic Non-Commissioned Officers Course, Advanced Leadership Course, Senior Leadership Course and Mountain Warfare.
