COLUMBIA CITY — A Columbia City man wanted on a Level 1 felony charge alleged by Whitley County authorities is now in custody in near record time thanks to some extended teamwork from three law enforcement agencies.
Jeffrey L. Johnson, 46, of Columbia City was taken in and held in the McDowell County Regional Correctional Facility in West Virginia pending extradition back to Indiana.
Once returned, Johnson will be held in the Wells County Jail under a $300,000 surety bond as ordered by the Whitley County Circuit Court on a charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony.
Johnson was taken into custody Sunday thanks to the cooperative efforts of the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, Indiana State Police and West Virginia State Police.
“It’s just great work between different agencies,” Indiana State Master Trooper Brian Kreger said. “It was good teamwork.”
And it was accomplished in near record time once Kreger and Master Trooper Joe McLaughlin were put on the case.
A warrant was issued on the charge Nov. 5.
Initial attempts at locating Johnson were unsuccessful, and when Whitley County Sheriff’s Department Detective Justin Yagel learned Johnson had likely fled the state, he contacted McLaughlin and Kreger to assist on Sunday.
Kreger and McLaughlin utilized information gathered by an Indiana State Police Communications Dispatcher to locate Johnson in McDowell County, West Virginia. Kreger was able to reach West Virginia Trooper Tyler Rose, but only after he and McLaughlin and the dispatcher had double-checked their work.
“I didn’t want to send them on a wild goose chase,” Kreger said. “We were able to find him through his acquaintances through social media.”
Sure that Johnson was in West Virginia, Kreger called Rose Sunday afternoon.
“Within two hours, they called back and said they had him in custody,” Kreger said.
Johnson was located and taken into custody by the West Virginia State Police without incident.
