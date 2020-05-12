CHURUBUSCO — Last month, local Churubusco company, C&A Tool Engineering, donated 360 N95 and 250 procedure masks to first responders in Whitley County, part of an initiative made by their parent company to support local emergency provider organizations.
C&A Tool Engineering is a division of MinebeaMitsumi Group, an International Corporation based in Japan. In support of global initiatives to contain the COVID 19 Pandemic, MinebeaMitsumi is supplying their global manufacturing facilities with medical face masks for employee protection. They are also offering each of their facilities additional masks to be donated to their local emergency provider organizations.
“As a vibrant partner of our northeast Indiana community, C&A Tool is very attuned to the current national medical pandemic event and the exceptional demands being placed on our medical health providers. In support of their unwavering dedication and personal commitment to the health of our community, C&A Tool is donating to the Whitley County Department of Homeland Security our reserve supply of 360 N95 face masks and 250 disposable procedure masks,” said Rob Marr, C&A president.
“We are so thankful for the donation made by C&A Tool and MineabeaMitsumi Group,” said Dan Monaco, the deputy director of the Whitley County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management. “When companies like this set an example of investing in local community and recognize the needs of our emergency workers, it does more than just support the community in a time of great need, it serves as a catalyst to spur on acts of generosity and reminds the community that we’re all in this together.”
