July 24
15 traffic stops
3 special patrols
2 disabled vehicles
1 suspicious activity
1 animal investigation
1 welfare check
1 VIN check
00:04 Juvenile complaint, 400 block of West Van Buren Street
08:56 Property damage crash, 500 block of West Connexion Way
09:38 Theft from vehicle, 500 block of South Norris Court
11:01 Theft from vehicle, 300 block of South Oak Street
12:22 Parking violation, 300 block of North Elm Street
13:14 Property damage crash, South River Street and East Swihart Street
13:36 Theft from vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
July 25
7 traffic stops
4 special patrols
5 assist other agencies
1 suspicious vehicle
1 VIN check
08:16 Theft, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
09:50 Criminal mischief, 100 block of West Berkshire Drive
12:02 Verbal disturbance, 600 block of North Whitley Street
16:47 Animal neglect, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
21:29 Disturbance, fight, 300 block of South Main Street
22:06 911 hang up, 500 block of South Norris Court
23:04 Unwanted party, 800 block of East Summit Drive
July 26
17 traffic stops
4 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
1 warrant service
04:17 Animal nose, 100 block of North Hilltop Drive
08:46 Alarm, 500 block of North Line Street
10:20 Animal neglect, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
10:22 Recovered property, 300 block of West Catherine Avenue
12:03 Welfare check, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
15:30 Property damage crash, East U.S. 30 and North Main Street
15:43 Criminal mischief, Holden Road
July 27
15 traffic stops
3 special patrols
2 driving complaints
1 VIN check
09:24 Traffic hazard, U.S. 30 and Main Street
10:58 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of East Jackson Street
13:35 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 and Line Street
15:22 Disabled vehicle, SR 9 and CR 200S
16:49 Juvenile complaint, 700 block of N Long Ridge Road
July 28
13 traffic stops
3 assist other agencies
3 special patrols
05:57 Unsecure premise, 800 block of North Carlyle Street
08:19 Drug complaint, 100 block of North Singing Quail Court
13:12 Hit-skip vehicle crash, 500 block of North Main Street
13:37 Death investigation, 900 block of North Blue River Court
13:40 Suspicious vehicle, Earl Avenue and Blue River Drive
19:34 Drug complaint, 700 block of West Connexion Way
21:49 Warrant service, Plantation Drive
23:16 Driving complaint, Main and Market streets
July 29
14 traffic stops
5 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 disabled vehicles
1 golf cart inspection
00:10 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of East Van Buren Street
11:55 Civil matter, 800 block of North Carlyle Street
13:17 Property damage crash, 1200 block of East SR 205
14:18 Funeral, 200 block of North Main Street
14:50 Harassment/Intimidation, 200 block of West Walker Way
15:50 Traffic hazard, Van Buren Street and McDonald Avenue
17:40 Harassment/Intimidation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
17:55 Property damage crash, 200 block of West Van Buren Street
18:29 Animal neglect, 400 block of South Oak Street
19:12 Drug complaint, 400 block of South Oak Street
19:25 Warrant service, North Elm Street
19:27 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
20:58 Unwanted party, 600 block of West Business 30
July 30
28 traffic stops
2 special patrols
3 disabled vehicles
2 VIN checks
2 vehicle lockouts
2 assist other agencies
09:26 Theft, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
16:35 Traffic hazard, U.S. 30 and CR 400E
16:40 Suspicious activity, 800 block of East Ellsworth Street
18:17 Parking violation, 700 block of West Connexion Way
19:33 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Washington Street
23:18 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 and North Armstrong Drive
