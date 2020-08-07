July 24

15 traffic stops

3 special patrols

2 disabled vehicles

1 suspicious activity

1 animal investigation

1 welfare check

1 VIN check

00:04 Juvenile complaint, 400 block of West Van Buren Street

08:56 Property damage crash, 500 block of West Connexion Way

09:38 Theft from vehicle, 500 block of South Norris Court

11:01 Theft from vehicle, 300 block of South Oak Street

12:22 Parking violation, 300 block of North Elm Street

13:14 Property damage crash, South River Street and East Swihart Street

13:36 Theft from vehicle, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

July 25

7 traffic stops

4 special patrols

5 assist other agencies

1 suspicious vehicle

1 VIN check

08:16 Theft, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

09:50 Criminal mischief, 100 block of West Berkshire Drive

12:02 Verbal disturbance, 600 block of North Whitley Street

16:47 Animal neglect, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

21:29 Disturbance, fight, 300 block of South Main Street

22:06 911 hang up, 500 block of South Norris Court

23:04 Unwanted party, 800 block of East Summit Drive

July 26

17 traffic stops

4 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

1 warrant service

04:17 Animal nose, 100 block of North Hilltop Drive

08:46 Alarm, 500 block of North Line Street

10:20 Animal neglect, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

10:22 Recovered property, 300 block of West Catherine Avenue

12:03 Welfare check, 700 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

15:30 Property damage crash, East U.S. 30 and North Main Street

15:43 Criminal mischief, Holden Road

July 27

15 traffic stops

3 special patrols

2 driving complaints

1 VIN check

09:24 Traffic hazard, U.S. 30 and Main Street

10:58 Domestic disturbance, 500 block of East Jackson Street

13:35 Disabled vehicle, U.S. 30 and Line Street

15:22 Disabled vehicle, SR 9 and CR 200S

16:49 Juvenile complaint, 700 block of N Long Ridge Road

July 28

13 traffic stops

3 assist other agencies

3 special patrols

05:57 Unsecure premise, 800 block of North Carlyle Street

08:19 Drug complaint, 100 block of North Singing Quail Court

13:12 Hit-skip vehicle crash, 500 block of North Main Street

13:37 Death investigation, 900 block of North Blue River Court

13:40 Suspicious vehicle, Earl Avenue and Blue River Drive

19:34 Drug complaint, 700 block of West Connexion Way

21:49 Warrant service, Plantation Drive

23:16 Driving complaint, Main and Market streets

July 29

14 traffic stops

5 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 disabled vehicles

1 golf cart inspection

00:10 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of East Van Buren Street

11:55 Civil matter, 800 block of North Carlyle Street

13:17 Property damage crash, 1200 block of East SR 205

14:18 Funeral, 200 block of North Main Street

14:50 Harassment/Intimidation, 200 block of West Walker Way

15:50 Traffic hazard, Van Buren Street and McDonald Avenue

17:40 Harassment/Intimidation, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

17:55 Property damage crash, 200 block of West Van Buren Street

18:29 Animal neglect, 400 block of South Oak Street

19:12 Drug complaint, 400 block of South Oak Street

19:25 Warrant service, North Elm Street

19:27 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

20:58 Unwanted party, 600 block of West Business 30

July 30

28 traffic stops

2 special patrols

3 disabled vehicles

2 VIN checks

2 vehicle lockouts

2 assist other agencies

09:26 Theft, 200 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

16:35 Traffic hazard, U.S. 30 and CR 400E

16:40 Suspicious activity, 800 block of East Ellsworth Street

18:17 Parking violation, 700 block of West Connexion Way

19:33 Suicide/attempt, 300 block of North Washington Street

23:18 Property damage crash, U.S. 30 and North Armstrong Drive

