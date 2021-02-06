CHURUBUSCO - Starting Feb. 8 there are some changes for students and families in Churubusco.
There will no longer be a crossing guard at the area of Short Street and SR 205 as decided by the Town of Churubusco and the police department.
"After months of searching for a replacement to fill the crossing guard position, the Town of Churubusco and Churubusco Police Department will no longer be providing this service," read a recent press release.
The police department says it will continue to search for ways to make crossing safer for students and other members of the community.
For now, though, town officials are encouraging parents to make other arrangements for students who cross the highway while going to school and returning home.
Those with questions can reach out to the Town Marshal Dustin Papenbrock for more information by emailing papenbrock@townofchurubusco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.