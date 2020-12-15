WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Justin D. Payne, 26, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 6 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI — controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
Robert J. Broom, 29, of New Haven, was arrested Dec. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Juan M. Muniz-Garcia, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 7 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI — controlled substance, OWI per se — controlled substance and operating while never licenced.
Keegan R. Shockome, 18, of Roann, was arrested Dec. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with intimidation and leaving the scene of a property damage crash — unattended vehicle.
Michael S. R. Godbey, 42, of Rome City, was arrested Dec. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with two counts of failure to appear.
Alison R. Clevenger, 34, of South Whitley, was arrested Dec. 7 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se and possession of marijuana.
Catherine N. Tate, 26, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with driving while suspended prior.
Rachael E. Beck, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Dec. 8 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and paraphernalia.
Sean T. Mitchell Jr., 25, of Alsip, Ill., was arrested Dec. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Desmond A. Lesley, 27, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 8 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana.
Howard R. Sparks, 46, of Albion, was arrested Dec. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of home detention.
Lawrence F. Mascho, 48, of South Bend, was arrested Dec. 9 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI — controlled substance, OWI second, possession of synthetic cannabinoids and paraphernalia.
Carissa S. McNamara, 36, of Sweetser, was arrested Dec. 10 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI — neglect of a dependant, OWI per se and possession of marijuana.
Cross H. Walker, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 10 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with domestic battery and strangulation.
Alexander J. Abbott, 31, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 11 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI per se, OWI and leaving the scene of a property damage crash — no vehicle.
Kelsey R. Applegate, 28, of Albion, was arrested Dec. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of a legend drug.
Dwayne D. McGhee, 31, of Chicago, was arrested Dec. 11 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Aeryn E. Crump, 27, of Chicago, was arrested Dec. 11 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, a controlled substance and a legend drug.
Jonathan L. Fairchild, 36, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 11 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia and marijuana.
Jena F. Dickmeyer, 31, of Monroeville, was arrested Dec. 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI, OWI per se, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Justin E. Stephens, 41, of Columbia City, was arrested Dec. 12 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with reckless driving passing a school bus and driving while suspended prior.
Debra M. Spaulding, 46, of Clinton Township, Mich., was arrested Dec. 12 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI and OWI per se.
