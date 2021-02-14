WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Shae Manges, 37, of Nappanee, was arrested Feb. 8, charged with operating while intoxicated with .15 grams of alcohol by weight or greater.
Devon Martin, 23, of Columbia City, was arrested Feb. 8, charged with dealing cocaine or narcotic.
Brock Nagel, 19, of Columbia City, was arrested Feb. 8, charged with battery causing bodily injury.
Daniel Baston, 34, of Columbia City, was arrested Feb. 8, charged with failure to appear.
Nicholas Starr, 22, of Churubusco, was arrested Feb. 10, charged with driving while suspended (A misdemeanor) and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Eric Sulton, 22, of Dayton, Ohio, was arrested Feb. 12, charged with operating while intoxicated — controlled substance, operating while intoxicated per se — controlled substance, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Derek Kennedy, 24, of Elkhart, was arrested Feb. 13, charged with operating while intoxicated second, operating while intoxicated per se — controlled substance, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.