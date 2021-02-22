WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
David Jones, 43, of South Whitley, was arrested Feb. 17, charged with possession of legend drug and resisting law enforcement.
Yvonka Gamble, 53, of Columbia City, was arrested Feb. 17, charged with possession of methamphetamine and operating while intoxicated.
Ronald Morris, 21, of Huntington, was arrested Feb. 17, charged with failure to appear.
Stacie Sharp, 41, of Elkhart, was arrested Feb. 17, charged with possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Rockey, 26, of Ligonier, was arrested Feb. 18, charged with domestic battery and interfering with reporting a crime.
James Sowders, 77, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 18, charged with robbery.
Alice Fett, 48, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 19, charged with failure to appear.
Michael Conley, 39, of Marion, was arrested Feb. 19, charged with failure to appear.
Tharren Caldwell, 29, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 19, charged with failure to appear.
Meghan Kreager, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 20, charged with possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, possession of paraphernalia, and operating while intoxicated — controlled substance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.