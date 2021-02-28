WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
John McGuire, 20, of South Bend, was arrested Feb. 23, charged with operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated per se, minor in possession of alcohol, and possession of paraphernalia.
Cayala Stuckey, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 24, charged with operating while intoxicated and violation of suspended sentence.
Justin Schoenhals, 22, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 24, charged with operating while intoxicated with .15 GM or greater.
Jorge Hernandez, 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 24, charged with neglect of a dependent and possession of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Terry White, 24, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 24, charged with probation violation and failure to appear, and as a hold for another agency.
Debra Spaulding, 47, of Clinton Township, Mich., was arrested Feb. 25, charged with contempt of court.
Rodd Owen, 23, of Albion, was arrested Feb. 25, charged with contempt – violation of veteran court.
Anthony Omelian, 34, of Columbia City, was arrested Feb. 25, charged with domestic battery.
Teolia Jordan-Tillis, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 26, charged with operating while intoxicated — controlled substance, operating while intoxicated per se — controlled substance, identity deception, resisting law enforcement, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Daniel Swafford, 28, of Akron, was arrested Feb. 26, charged with probation violation.
Terry Roberts, 34, of Winona, was arrested Feb. 26, charged with violation of home detention.
Davin Lawrence, 23, of Columbia City, was arrested Feb. 26, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Marissa Kantzer, 26, of Columbia City, was arrested Feb. 26, on a hold for another agency.
Norris Smith, 42, of Chicago, Ill., was arrested Feb. 27, charged with operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated per se, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Arthur Prater, 44, of Hudson, was arrested Feb. 27, charged with possession of methamphetamine, operating while intoxicated — controlled substance, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Christopher Milliner, 36, of Elkhart, was arrested Feb. 27, charged with possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia, habitual traffic violator, two counts of operating while intoxicated — neglect of dependent, and operating while intoxicated — controlled substance.
