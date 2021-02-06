WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Lamotte Price, 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 30, charged with operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated per se.
Timothy Lawton, 25, of Albion, was arrested Jan. 30, charged with fraud and theft.
Wade Adams, 32, of Silver Lake, was arrested Feb. 2, charged with probation violation.
Jessica Dunkel, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 2, charged with probation violation.
Johnny Graham, 46, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 3, charged with driving while suspended prior, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, and possession of methamphetamine.
David Barbee, 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 3, charged with operating while intoxicated — controlled substance, operating while intoxicated per se, and on a hold for another agency.
Scott Taylor, 41, of South Whitley, was arrested Feb. 3, charged with operating while intoxicated — neglect of a dependant, operating while intoxicated per se, battery in the presence of a minor, strangulation, and criminal mischief.
Jihad Muhammad, 48, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 3, charged with operating while intoxicated second, operating while intoxicated — controlled substance, and driving while suspended prior.
Sheena Main, 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 4, charged with operating while intoxicated — controlled substance, operating while intoxicated per se — controlled substance, driving while suspended prior, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash.
Osmani Mberwa, 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 4, charged with failure to appear.
Cody Collings, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 5, charged with violation of pretrial services.
Rose Rancefer, 52, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 5, charged with failure to appear.
Skyler Thompson, 19, of South Whitley, was arrested Feb. 5, charged with invasion of privacy.
Caleb Crousore, 20, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 5, charged with operating while intoxicated.
Bartholomew Manuilow, 42, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Feb. 5, charged with driving while suspended (A misdemeanor).
Alexis Russell, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested Feb. 6, charged with operating while intoxicated.
