CHURUBUSCO — A tripped fire alarm prompted local first responders to go to Churubusco schools Monday morning.
First responders didn’t discover a fire, however — they found that the school was vandalized.
According to Smith-Green Community Schools Superintendent Dan Hile, the fire alarm was tripped because of a fire extinguisher that discharged. Firefighters and law enforcement personnel responded to find the vandalism and made quick work of the investigation.
“Our local law enforcement took quick action and apprehended the individuals believed to be responsible for these illegal actions,” Hile said. “A sincere thanks to our law enforcement officers and first responders for their quick, professional actions.”
Students at Smith-Green are currently on winter break and are expected to return Tuesday, Jan. 5, COVID-permitting.
