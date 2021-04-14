COLUMBIA CITY — A former Albion resident was arrested Sunday in Mishawaka by the Indiana State Police on a warrant alleging he raped a woman in the Larwill area of Whitley County in June of 2020.
Matthew J. Clark, 25, formerly of the 300 block of South Third Street, Albion, was being held on $100,000 surety bond on the Level 3 felony rape charge at the Whitley County Jail. A surety bond requires the use of a bail bondsman for release.
The investigating officer in the case, Indiana State Police Detective Andrew Mills, contacted Master Troopers Joe McLaughlin and Brian Kreger about serving the warrant that day. Mills told Kreger and McLaughlin that Clark was living on Third Street in Albion.
McLaughlin and Kreger made contact with the Albion Police Department. The Albion Police Department said it had already been contacted by a Whitley County Sheriff’s deputy and said that an attempt had been made to serve the warrant, but no one would come to the door at the Third Street address.
The Albion Police Department checked the residence a few more times over a period of days but had no success. Albion police spoke to the landlord who stated that Clark recently moved out without giving notice.
After learning that Clark had left the Albion area, Kreger and McLaughlin began to search for individuals who may have contact or knowledge of Clark’s possible whereabouts. Through the investigation, police learned Clark was staying at a residence in the 16300 block of Southern Meadows Boulevard, Mishawaka, with his girlfriend’s parents.
At approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Senior Trooper Ben Ennis, Sgt. Andy Smith, McLaughlin and Kreger went to the Mishawaka address. The home owners were polite and cooperative and said Clark was there. They led police to the third floor where Clark was located.
He was taken into custody without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.