FORT WAYNE — A Hamilton County Corrections escapee was safely taken back into custody after being tracked down by Indiana State Troopers on the northwest side of Fort Wayne Friday afternoon.
Rafael Rosa III, 27, of Noblesville, is currently serving a sentence for burglary- and theft-related convictions at the Hamilton County Corrections facility, walked away from custody on June 18, and had been on the run since.
The primary coordination of this fugitive apprehension was led by Master Troopers Brian Kreger, of Albion, and Joe McLaughlin and Joel Lemmon, both from the Columbia City area.
A cooperative investigative effort between the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana State Police led troopers to believe that Rosa was most likely hiding out in the Fort Wayne area.
At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, after several hours of intensive surveillance and intelligence gathering efforts, troopers were able to successfully track Rosa’s location to the Knotty Pine Motel on Goshen Avenue.
Once troopers converged on the motel, Rosa attempted to evade capture by fleeing on foot. The troopers gave chase and McLaughlin quickly gained control of Rosa within a short distance, and without further incident.
Rosa was transported to the Allen County jail, where he remains held pending transfer back to the Hamilton County jail.
In order to successfully and safely effect this apprehension, Kreger, McLaughlin and Lemmon were assisted by a team of uniformed troopers and plain clothed detectives from the Fort Wayne Post.
