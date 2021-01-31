WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Mathew Davis, 59, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 24, charged with battery causing bodily injury, criminal confinement, strangulation and resisting law enforcement.
Theresa Swanson, 53, of Kendallville, was arrested Jan. 24, charged with operating while never licensed.
Timothy Sillaway, 55, of Kendallville, was arrested Jan. 26, charged with operating while intoxicated — controlled substance, operating while intoxicated per se — controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, reckless driving and possession of an item to interfere with drug or alcohol tests.
Jack Adams, 45, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 27, charged with dealing cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine, possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, and possession of paraphernalia.
Shelly Gray, 48, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 27, charged with dealing cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, and possession of paraphernalia.
Dwayne Taylor, 52, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 27, charged with dealing cocaine or narcotic, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, and possession of paraphernalia.
Damion Bowling, 21, of Monroeville, was arrested Jan. 27, charged with violation of pretrial services.
Brian Edwards, 48, of Elwood, was arrested Jan. 27, charged with possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, operating while intoxicated — controlled substance, operating while intoxicated per se — controlled substance, synthetic identity deception and driving while suspended prior.
Joshua White, 33, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 28 on a bond revocation order.
Katherine Juarez, 38, of Larwill, was arrested Jan. 28, charged with probation violation.
Michael Connelly, 45, of Terre Haute, was arrested Jan. 29, charged with failure to appear.
Christian Lacy, 22, of Columbia City, was arrested Jan. 29, charged with violation of pretrial services.
Marquell Strickland, 22, of South Bend, was arrested Jan. 29, charged with possession of marijuana, hash oil, hash, and possession of paraphernalia.
Rodd Owen, 23, of Albion, was arrested Jan. 29, charged with contempt — violation of veteran court.
Eric McKenna, 43, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 29, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating while intoxicated — controlled substance and possession of controlled substance.
Conner Hagan, 26, of Bloomington, was arrested Jan. 29, charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person.
Luke Plank, 41, of Silver Lake, was arrested Jan. 29, charged with operating while intoxicated.
