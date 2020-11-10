WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Landon A. Bryan Sr., 19, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 1 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol and false informing.
Alexis L. Grier, 29, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 3 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI — neglect of a demedant, OWI — controlled substance and possession of marijuana.
David. A. Espinoza-Martinez, 19, of Chicago, was arrested Nov. 4 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with reckless driving.
Steve C. Julian, 30, of Shorewood, Ill., was arrested Nov. 4 by the Indiana State Police, charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Orlando S. Bandoo Sr., 27, of Woodridge, Ill., was arrested Nov. 4 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI — controlled substance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Andrew P. Mitchell, 30, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 5 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI — controlled substance and OWI per se — controlled substance.
Evan J. Avara, 21, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Jonathan J. Bates, 23, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI — controlled substance.
Dave Watt Jr., 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 5 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with failure to appear.
Kathryn J. Johnson, 37, of Albion, was arrested Nov. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Declan P. Harkin, 23, of Palatine, Ill., was arrested Nov. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with possession of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, marijuana and a controlled substance.
Amber C. Fulford, 31, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 6 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with driving while suspended prior and disorderly conduct.
Eric L. Duncan, 25, of Chicago, was arrested Nov. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se — controlled substance.
Nicole M. Sweet, 40, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with violation of home detention.
Tyler J. Montoney, 29, of Huntington, was arrested Nov. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person, OWI with .15 gram or greater, OWI per se — controlled substance, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Holly M. Silvey, 37, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 6 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with criminal mischief.
James O. Straub, 29, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 7 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with public intoxication and resisting law enforcement.
Kelsey A. Shannon, 19, of Fort Wayne, was arrested Nov. 7 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with minor in possession of alcohol.
Kuldeep Singh, 50, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 7 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication and battery causing bodily injury.
Josie M. Fisher, 23, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 7 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with public intoxication.
Nirisi A. Chavez, 24, of South Bend, was arrested Nov. 7 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with possession of a handgun without a permit and possession of marijuana.
David A. Greer, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested Nov. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with probation violation.
Timothy S. Spence, 39, of Hillsdale, Mich., was arrested Nov. 8 by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department, charged with OWI endangering a person and OWI per se.
Austin R. Sheppard, 21, of Lowell, was arrested Nov. 8 by the Columbia City Police Department, charged with OWI — controlled substance, OWI per se, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
